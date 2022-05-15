Logan Paul Says Floyd Mayweather Still Owes Him Millions: 'Taking This One to Court'

Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

Logan Paul says Floyd Mayweather has yet to pay him his full purse from last year's exhibition fight.

"No, he has not paid me in full. That is a fact. Short a few mil. ... We're taking this one to court," Paul told TMZ Sports.

Paul's bout against Mayweather drew more than one million pay-per-view buys, pulling in more than $50 million in revenue.

It's unclear what percentage of the share Paul was due in the fight agreement, but apparently Mayweather did not hold up his end of the deal.

The Paul brothers have become two of the biggest names in boxing since transitioning into the fighting game after their initial rise to fame on YouTube.

Mayweather remains among the biggest draws in boxing even years after his retirement. He was set to return to the ring for an exhibition in Dubai this year, but that was called off following the death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.