Panthers WR Adam Thielen's Updated Fantasy Outlook After Catching TD from Bryce Young

AP Photo/John Munson

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen could turn out to be a fantasy steal if his preseason chemistry with Bryce Young carries over to the regular season.

The Panthers' duo connected for their first touchdown in Friday's 26-17 loss to the Detroit Lions.

That was one of two excellent throws from Young and catches by Thielen on that drive. The first was a 21-yard gain to start the seven-play, 57-yard drive.

The Panthers are hoping Thielen has a lot more left in the tank after signing him to a three-year, $25 million deal in free agency.

After trading D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears as part of the package to acquire the No. 1 overall pick, the Panthers signed Thielen as a free agent to provide support on the outside for rookie quarterback Bryce Young.

The two-time Pro Bowl wideout is coming off a 2022 season with the Minnesota Vikings that was a mixed bag overall. He did have six touchdown catches, but his 10.2 yards per reception was the lowest rate of his career.

Thielen's 716 yards were his fewest in a single season that he played every game since 2015.

Durability hasn't been a huge issue for Thielen over the course of his career, though injuries have started to pile up in recent years. He was able to start all 18 games for the Vikings last season, including their playoff loss to the New York Giants.

The Panthers don't really have a go-to option for Young right now. They are kind of piecing a receiver room together with Thielen, Terrace Marshall Jr. and D.J. Chark as their top three options.

In PPR scoring leagues, Thielen is being drafted as the No. 50 wide receiver and 134th player overall.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Thielen ends up being Young's favorite target in 2023. They connected four times for 48 yards and a score against the Lions. He finished second on the team in receptions (six) and receiving yards (63) during the preseason.

Any time you can draft a team's potential No. 1 target in the 10th round or later, it's worth the risk for your fantasy squad.