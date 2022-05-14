Bills' Josh Allen 'Absolutely Heartbroken' After Shooting in Buffalo

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen spoke out about the mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket that left 10 people dead Saturday.

Allen wrote on Twitter it is "extremely hard" to express the emotions he's feeling right now and he's "absolutely heartbroken" for the victims, families of the victims and the city of Buffalo.

The Bills and several other players also tweeted their sympathies in the wake of the shooting:

Per the Associated Press, a gunman with a rifle opened fire at a supermarket and killed 10 people and injured three others before being taken into police custody.

The shooting took place in a predominantly Black neighborhood that is a few miles north of downtown Buffalo. The shooter was wearing "wearing military-style clothing and body armor" when he opened fire.

Authorities called the shooting a "hate crime and racially motived violent extremism." Officials noted 11 of the victims are Black and two are white.

The AP noted investigators believe the gunman may have been streaming the shooting through a camera fixed to a helmet he was wearing.