Black College World Series 2022: Friday Scores, Winners and Bracket Results

The Kentucky State Tigers are headed to the championship game of the Black College World Series on Saturday and now await their next opponent after winning the final round of the NCAA Division II bracket on Friday.

Kentucky State defeated the Miles College Golden Bears 12-7 in the final round of the NCAA Division II bracket and will face the winner from the NAIA bracket, which will either be No. 1 Florida Memorial or No. 2 Edward Waters.

This is just the second year of the Black College World Series, which features eight teams from historically Black colleges and universities. Four teams from NCAA Division II schools and four teams from the NAIA competed in the double-elimination tournament.

Friday Results

Friday Results

Division II Championship Game

No. 4 Kentucky State 12, No. 2 Miles 7

Division II Losers Bracket

No. 4 Kentucky State 5, No. 1 Albany State 4

NAIA Championship Game

No. 1 Florida Memorial vs. No. 2 Edward Waters result TBD

NAIA Losers Bracket

No. 2 Edward Waters 8, No. 3 Rust 5

Edward Waters advanced to the final round of the NAIA bracket after defeating Rust 8-5 in the second round of the losers bracket.

Consistent scoring was the name of the game for the Edward Waters Tigers, who jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when senior outfielder Keilin Washington scored on a wild pitch after hitting a triple down the right-field line.

However, the Rust Bearcats responded quickly in the top of the second inning, thanks to three RBI singles from junior third baseman Aaron Strickland, freshman outfielder Jesse Burton III and senior outfielder Tremaine Callaway.

After a three-run outburst in the second inning, the Tigers held the Bearcats scoreless through the third and fourth innings while also tacking on another three runs to take a 6-3 lead entering the fifth inning.

Rust gained some momentum in the top of the fifth inning thanks to a two-out single from junior infielder Jalin Thomas, who later scored on a double from senior first baseman Khalil Robinson.

However, Edward Waters was able to tack on another run in the bottom of the fifth inning to go up 7-4 thanks to a throwing error. They added another run in the bottom of the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly from sophomore outfielder Daquarius Thompkins and limited the Bearcats to just one more run, which came in the top of the seventh inning.

While consistent scoring was a huge factor in this matchup, so were the three errors made by Rust, compared to just the one made by Edward Waters.

No. 4 Kentucky State 5, No. 1 Albany State 4

The Kentucky State Thorobreds advanced to the final round of the Division II bracket after defeating the Albany State Golden Rams 5-4 in 12 innings in the second round of the losers bracket.

Kentucky State and Albany State went scoreless through three innings before the Golden Rams broke through in the bottom of the fourth inning via a sacrifice fly from sophomore catcher Tucker Jordan.

The Golden Rams added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning thanks to a left-field double from junior infielder Nathan Lloyd, which scored junior infielder Lachlan Ross, and a sacrifice fly from junior infielder Malik Bell, which scored senior infielder Nicholas Hernandez.

With Albany State up 3-0 after five innings, the two teams went scoreless in the sixth and seventh innings. Kentucky State got its first run of the game in the top of the eighth inning thanks to an RBI single from sophomore outfielder Kelton Saylor, but Kentucky State earned it back in the bottom of the eighth to take a 4-1 lead into the ninth inning.

The Thorobreds exploded for three runs in the ninth inning to force extra innings and won the game on a solo home run from graduate infielder Adren Thompson.

No. 4 Kentucky State 12, No. 2 Miles 7

After getting a win in the second round of the Division II losers bracket, the Thorobreds defeated the Golden Bears 12-7 in the finals of the Division II bracket and are headed to the Black College World Series championship game.

Kentucky State jumped out to an early 10-1 lead through the first three innings of Friday's game thanks to an eight-run second inning highlighted by a left-field double from freshman outfielder Antonio Chambers that drove in three runs.

Senior shortstop Aram Kumar also drove in two runs in the inning with a single to center field. Freshman third baseman Daniel Moore, graduate catcher Roby Schank and sophomore outfielder Kelton Saylor also drove in runs in the second inning.

The Thorobreds were held without a run from the third inning until the top of the eighth inning when graduate infielder Adren Thompson hit an RBI single to extend Kentucky State's lead. Kumar added another run in the top of the ninth inning to add some more run support and give the Thorobreds a 12-7 lead entering the bottom of the ninth.

The Golden Bears threatened the Thorobreds lead with a four-run eighth inning, highlighted by an RBI double from freshman outfielder Michael Archie, but they were unable to mount the comeback in the bottom of the ninth.