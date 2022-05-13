X

    Fans Tout Jameis Winston for NFL MVP, 4,500 Yards Passing After Saints Sign Landry

    Erin WalshMay 14, 2022

    Sean Gardner/Getty Images

    New Orleans Saints fans are already salivating at the potential for Jameis Winston to have an MVP season following the addition of wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

    Landry joined the Saints on a one-year deal, Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson reported Friday. The former Cleveland Browns wide receiver later confirmed the news in a tweet

    Landry will be one of Winston's top targets in 2022 alongside Michael Thomas and rookie Chris Olave. That said, fans believe Winston, a former Pro Bowler, will put together his first season of more than 4,500 passing yards since 2019 en route to winning MVP.

    JD @HDakessian

    Jameis Winston is winning the MVP

    JRSportBrief @JRSportBrief

    Jameis Winston throwing to Olave, Landry, and Thomas for 4.5K if healthy. <a href="https://t.co/tFxRGFAJ1p">https://t.co/tFxRGFAJ1p</a>

    A-Train @A_TrainRagas

    Jameis Winston will win MVP this season

    Max the Animal @Animal_BDGE

    jameis winston eyeing that QB1 spot

    joshua @cantblockjosh

    Jameis Winston finna go 45/10 4800 calling it now

    Le5-6 @deepyy_

    jameis winston 5k yard szn might go crazy

    Brooks Lachowsky @blachowsky22

    Mvp 2022-2023 NFL season. Who is Jameis Winston, Trebek

    Erick Garcia @E_Garcia61

    <a href="https://twitter.com/Jaboowins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jaboowins</a> going to be COOKIN this season 4,000 yard season incoming

    . @TaysomSon445

    The scenes when Jameis Winston wins MVP omg

    Harold⚜️ @GeauxLSUH

    It’s about to be scary 😱 <a href="https://twitter.com/Jaboowins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jaboowins</a> about to show out‼️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WhoDat?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WhoDat</a>⚜️ <a href="https://t.co/AoVYASRpze">https://t.co/AoVYASRpze</a>

    If Winston stays healthy, there's no reason to believe he can't throw for at least 4,500 yards with a receiving group that includes Thomas, Landry and Olave. Thomas and Landry have combined for eight Pro Bowls, while Olave, the 11th overall pick in the 2022 draft, torched defenses during his college career at Ohio State. 

    Winston could also win the Comeback Player of the Year award after suffering a torn ACL last season. The 28-year-old went 5-2 and completed 59 percent of his passes for 1,170 yards and 14 touchdowns against three interceptions before being sidelined. 

    The 2015 first overall pick didn't have as potent of a receiving group in 2021, so the potential for him to excel in 2022 is through the roof. 

