Fans Tout Jameis Winston for NFL MVP, 4,500 Yards Passing After Saints Sign Landry

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints fans are already salivating at the potential for Jameis Winston to have an MVP season following the addition of wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Landry joined the Saints on a one-year deal, Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson reported Friday. The former Cleveland Browns wide receiver later confirmed the news in a tweet.

Landry will be one of Winston's top targets in 2022 alongside Michael Thomas and rookie Chris Olave. That said, fans believe Winston, a former Pro Bowler, will put together his first season of more than 4,500 passing yards since 2019 en route to winning MVP.

If Winston stays healthy, there's no reason to believe he can't throw for at least 4,500 yards with a receiving group that includes Thomas, Landry and Olave. Thomas and Landry have combined for eight Pro Bowls, while Olave, the 11th overall pick in the 2022 draft, torched defenses during his college career at Ohio State.

Winston could also win the Comeback Player of the Year award after suffering a torn ACL last season. The 28-year-old went 5-2 and completed 59 percent of his passes for 1,170 yards and 14 touchdowns against three interceptions before being sidelined.

The 2015 first overall pick didn't have as potent of a receiving group in 2021, so the potential for him to excel in 2022 is through the roof.