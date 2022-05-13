Oscar De La Hoya Rips Eddie Hearn over Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol Fight Booking

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Boxing legend and Golden Boy Promotions founder Oscar De La Hoya had some choice words for Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn, who promoted Canelo Alvarez for his WBA light heavyweight title loss to Dmitry Bivol.

As Lance Pugmire of USA Today wrote, De La Hoya never mentioned Hearn by name, but it was clear who he was referring to.

"The fact that the promoter of this event pushed Bivol on Canelo, it was the dumbest move in boxing history ... it’s not knowing boxing."

"It was the stupidest move ... whoever allowed Canelo to fight Bivol. I would’ve never allowed Canelo to fight Bivol. Look exactly at what happened. Canelo’s on the top of the world. He’s the king. Why fight a guy that if Canelo fights 10 times, he loses 10 times? And he has nothing to gain. Nothing to win. Nobody knew Bivol."

Bivol beat Alvarez via unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the bout 115-113 in his favor.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.