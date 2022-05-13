Raiders Rumors: Bryan Edwards, 7th-Round Pick Traded to Falcons for 5th-Round Pick

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Desperately needing help at wide receiver for the 2022 season, the Atlanta Falcons are acquiring Bryan Edwards from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal first reported the deal. ESPN's Adam Schefter added the Raiders will send Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick to Atlanta for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

The trade continues the Raiders' roster makeover under new general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels.

Even after selecting Drake London with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Falcons had arguably the worst group of receivers in the league.

London, Auden Tate and Olamide Zaccheaus were projected to be their starting wideouts prior to the deal for Edwards. Kyle Pitts, though technically a tight end, could also be thrown into the mix since he lined up in the slot or out wide on 78.2 percent of his snaps as a rookie.

This setup is by design because the Falcons have clearly embraced their need to rebuild. Rather than try to run things back for one more run with their roster after a 7-10 record last season, they traded Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in March.

There were indications that their seven wins in 2021 were more smoke and mirror than an indication of positive steps forward. They had the fifth-worst point differential in the league (minus-146).

Atlanta signed Marcus Mariota as a free agent. The team also selected Desmond Ridder with the No. 74 overall pick in the 2022 draft.

Head coach Arthur Smith told reporters Mariota will be the starting quarterback going into camp, but there is going to be an open competition with Ridder.

Edwards fits exactly what the Falcons should be looking for right now. He's only 23, has two years remaining on his rookie contract and showed a lot of upside in 2021.

The South Carolina alum ranked fourth among all receivers with at least 30 catches in yards per reception (16.8). He finished third on the Raiders with 571 yards and tied for second on the team with three touchdown receptions.