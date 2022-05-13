WWE, AEW Rumors on Vince's WrestleMania 39, Money in the Bank Plans, MJF's Contract

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Top WrestleMania 39 Matches Reportedly in Place

WrestleMania 39 is 11 months away, but WWE reportedly already has an idea of what it wants to do at the massive event.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc's Marc Middleton), WWE chairman Vince McMahon has plans in place for some of the top matches at WrestleMania 39.

WrestleMania 39 could be one of the biggest events in WWE history, as it will take place at the state-of-the-art SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

There are many big matches and moments that WWE could put on the card, including a match between Roman Reigns and The Rock, as well as Cody Rhodes possibly achieving his lifelong dream of becoming WWE champion.

WWE often catches flak for booking on a week-to-week basis and not having a long-term vision, but when it comes to WrestleMania, one can only assume that the company has plans in mind throughout the year.

That is especially true if WWE does want someone like The Rock to be part of the show. Since The Rock is one of the biggest and most successful movie stars in the world, he has to be locked in well ahead of time.

WWE hasn't given any indication that Reigns vs. The Rock is on for WrestleMania 39, but it is considered by most to be the biggest possible dream match WWE can do, so it is a safe bet that WWE would jump at the chance to make it happen.

Money in the Bank Stipulation Reportedly Not Changing

Despite confusion regarding the stakes at this year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, WWE reportedly isn't straying from the traditional format.

In a Money in the Bank preview that has aired multiple times since last weekend's WrestleMania Backlash event, Rhodes said that the winners of the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches will earn the chance to main event WrestleMania.

Since its inception, the Money in the Bank ladder matches have earned a contract for a guaranteed title match that can be cashed in at any time.

According to Meltzer (h/t Middleton), many within WWE believe that will continue to be the case this year and that the wording in the commercial may have simply been a mistake.

A source within WWE also indicated to Meltzer that the top matches being considered for WrestleMania 39 are not expected to involve Money in the Bank winners.

It is possible that WWE accidentally conveyed a confusing message in the Money in the Bank commercial, but it is notable that it aired the commercial more than once rather than making any changes.

Winning Money in the Bank technically could mean that someone cashes in for a title shot in a big match at WrestleMania, but they aren't confined to doing so.

Since many seem to expect Rhodes to be in a world title match at WrestleMania, perhaps the plan is for him to win Money in the Bank and ultimately use it for that purpose.

MJF Reportedly Considering Leaving AEW When Contract Expires

MJF is reportedly frustrated with AEW and may choose to leave the company when his contract expires.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Middleton), MJF is "leaning toward" departing AEW when his contract expires on Jan. 1, 2024. If that happens, WWE would be the only logical landing spot for the 26-year-old rising star.

MJF has been open about his impending free agency and his intention to test the market in interviews. Per Fightful, his desire to hear multiple offers is legitimate and not simply part of his heel persona.

It was also noted by Fightful that there was previously an issue between MJF and AEW president Tony Khan because of MJF doing an interview with Ariel Helwani without notifying AEW or asking for permission first.

MJF and Khan reportedly hashed things out during a meeting, but the "sentiment hasn't necessarily lasted" for MJF.

Another part of Fightful's report noted that MJF and AEW have had contract negotiations, but it isn't believed that the two sides are anywhere close to striking a deal.

One thing potentially working in WWE's favor when it comes to signing MJF is that he has links to the company.

WWE executive Bruce Prichard worked closely with MJF in MLW before MJF joined AEW. Also, MJF is close with Rhodes, who has been booked like a massive star since making the leap from AEW to WWE last month.

WWE undoubtedly has the money needed to compete with AEW to sign MJF, and now that it can present MJF with an example of an AEW guy being pushed to the top in WWE, it may be a highly attractive option for the remarkable talent.

