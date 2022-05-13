Commanders QB Carson Wentz 'Trying Not to Get Too Excited for' Eagles Return Game

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is keeping a level head as he looks ahead to playing his first game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field during the 2022 NFL regular season.

Appearing on NFL Network (h/t NFL.com's Grant Gordon), Wentz said he is "trying not to get too excited for that one" by approaching it as just another game.

"I know that'll be a big game. A lot of emotions," he added. "I'm sure fans will eat that one up and it'll be fun—make for a good storyline. But at the end of the day, it's going to be just another ballgame. It's going to be a huge divisional game for us when that one comes."

The Commanders will play the Eagles in Philadelphia on Nov. 14.

Wentz was supposed to be Philadelphia's quarterback of the future when he was drafted in 2016. The team traded five picks to the Cleveland Browns to move up six spots and select him No. 2 overall.

Things started out great for Wentz in an Eagles uniform. He followed up a promising rookie campaign with an MVP-caliber second season in 2017. The North Dakota State product threw for 3,296 yards and 33 touchdowns in 13 starts, but a torn ACL ended his season in Week 14.

Nick Foles finished out the 2017 season by leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory. Wentz played three more seasons in Philadelphia, but he was unable to recapture the promise of 2017.

In the aftermath of Philadelphia's playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints in January 2019, Joseph Santoliquito of Philly Voice published a report in which he spoke to "more than a half dozen players" on the Eagles and sources close to the team.

Wentz was described in the report as being "selfish," "uncompromising," "egotistical" and as someone who fails "to take accountability."

A back injury sidelined Wentz for the final five games of the 2018 season. The Eagles went 4-1 with Foles at quarterback during that stretch to make the playoffs. They defeated the Chicago Bears in the Wild Card Round before losing to the Saints.

Despite those reported issues, the Eagles signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million contract extension before the start of the 2019 season.

After a 3-8-1 start in 2020, Wentz was benched in favor of Jalen Hurts for the final four games. The Eagles traded the former Pro Bowler to the Indianapolis Colts in March 2021.

The Colts lost their final two games of the regular season, including a 26-11 defeat against the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18, to miss the postseason. They dealt Wentz to the Commanders on March 16.

Playing in the NFC East once again gives Wentz two opportunities this season to face his former team. Washington will host the first matchup with the Eagles in Week 3 on Sept. 25.