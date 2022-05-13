X

    Watch Peyton Manning, Russell Wilson Star in Broncos' 2022 Schedule Release Video

    Erin WalshMay 13, 2022

    AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

    Peyton Manning has played a significant role in Russell Wilson's acclimation to life in Denver, so it's only right that the quarterbacks teamed up to star in a video for the Broncos' 2022 schedule release.

    In the video, Manning is depicted as an intern for the Broncos and, since it's his last day on the job, he's teaching Wilson, the new intern, about how things run in the office. 

    Wilson partakes in a number of tasks, from sorting mail to answering the phones and cooking up some meals for his new teammates. However, he forgets the most important task of the day: printing out the 2022 schedule.

    Luckily for Wilson, John Elway comes flying in on a scooter with the schedule.

    Denver Broncos @Broncos

    There’s a new S̶h̶e̶r̶i̶f̶f̶ intern in town. 🤠 <a href="https://t.co/dFR5JC9r3C">pic.twitter.com/dFR5JC9r3C</a>

    The Broncos are set to open the 2022 season with a Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. It will mark Wilson's return to Seattle after the nine-time Pro Bowler spent the first 10 years of his career there. Denver will then host the Houston Texans in Week 2 at Empower Field and the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3 before heading out on the road again. 

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    With the addition of Wilson this offseason, the Broncos have high expectations. And with the 15th-toughest schedule, per The Red Zone, they have a decent path toward meeting them.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.