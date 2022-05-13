Watch Peyton Manning, Russell Wilson Star in Broncos' 2022 Schedule Release Video

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Peyton Manning has played a significant role in Russell Wilson's acclimation to life in Denver, so it's only right that the quarterbacks teamed up to star in a video for the Broncos' 2022 schedule release.

In the video, Manning is depicted as an intern for the Broncos and, since it's his last day on the job, he's teaching Wilson, the new intern, about how things run in the office.

Wilson partakes in a number of tasks, from sorting mail to answering the phones and cooking up some meals for his new teammates. However, he forgets the most important task of the day: printing out the 2022 schedule.

Luckily for Wilson, John Elway comes flying in on a scooter with the schedule.

The Broncos are set to open the 2022 season with a Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. It will mark Wilson's return to Seattle after the nine-time Pro Bowler spent the first 10 years of his career there. Denver will then host the Houston Texans in Week 2 at Empower Field and the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3 before heading out on the road again.

With the addition of Wilson this offseason, the Broncos have high expectations. And with the 15th-toughest schedule, per The Red Zone, they have a decent path toward meeting them.

