NFL Primetime Schedule 2022: List of Monday, Thursday and Sunday Night Games

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The full 2022 NFL schedule was released Thursday, giving us a look at the marquee matchups set for primetime. But things will look a bit different this year.

Monday Night Football will continue to be on ESPN while Sunday Night Football is broadcast by NBC, but Thursday Night Football will no longer be featured on NFL Network and instead has a new home on Amazon's streaming service, Prime Video.

The commentary booths have also seen some substantial shuffling. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be the duo for Monday Night Football. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will lead Sunday Night Football. Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels will be paired with Kirk Herbstreit for Thursday Night Football.

Here's a look at the full prime-time schedule and a breakdown of some games to watch.

Schedules

Monday Night Football

Thursday Night Football

Sunday Night Football

Games to Watch

Week 1: Broncos at Seahawks, MNF

The Monday Night Football slate is starting out hot with the most anticipated return of the 2022 season.

Nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson will open his season against his former team when he leads the Broncos against the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle. Wilson was acquired by Denver in a blockbuster trade this offseason, ending his 10-year run with the Seahawks.

The Seattle crowd is known to be one of the most hostile environments for opposing teams, so it will be incredibly interesting to see how Wilson handles the atmosphere as a visiting player.

This will be a matchup between teams trending in different directions. Wilson's presence immediately turned Denver into a playoff contender. The Seahawks, on the other hand, are expected to be undergoing a rebuild in the 2022 season.

One thing is clear: It will be high drama in the first Monday night game of the year.

Week 1: Bills at Rams, SNF

It will be Tirico and Collinsworth on a Thursday for the only time this season as the SNF crew has the rights to NFL Opening Night. And what better way to start than with the defending champion against a legitimate title contender?

Matthew Stafford and the Rams will open the year by hosting Josh Allen and the Bills. It should be an intriguing matchup between two talented teams.

The Rams have mostly kept the band together from last year's championship team. Los Angeles also filled a couple holes by adding eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner and former Pro Bowl receiver Allen Robinson.

Stafford will see a familiar face across the field, as linebacker Von Miller signed with the Bills after his run with the Rams. Buffalo's core also remains intact led by Allen and star receiver Stefon Diggs.

It's possible that we'll be looking at a preview of Super Bowl LVII.

Week 4: Chiefs at Buccaneers, SNF

For the third consecutive year, we're getting a look at arguably the best possible quarterback matchup in the league as Patrick Mahomes leads the Chiefs against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

This will the sixth meeting between Brady and Mahomes, with the 44-year-old holding a 3-2 advantage. It will be the first meeting between the two teams since Super Bowl LV, which was won by Tampa Bay. Kansas City will surely be motivated to avenge that loss.

Week 4: Dolphins at Bengals, TNF

Joe Burrow's first time in primetime in the 2022 season will come against one of the rising teams in the AFC. The reigning conference-champion Bengals will host the Dolphins on a Thursday night in what is sure to be an early measuring-stick game for both teams.

Cincinnati burst onto the scene last season behind a stellar sophomore season by Burrow, riding the wave all the way to a spot in Super Bowl LVI. After losing out on a chance at the first championship in franchise history, the Bengals will be looking to make a statement each time they take the field this season.

Week 11: Titans at Packers, TNF

This will be a matchup between last year's top seeds in the each conference. After both the Titans and Packers fell short of their ultimate goal in the playoffs, both teams will be out to prove that last season's success wasn't a fluke.

The Titans will be revitalized by the return of Derrick Henry, who missed nine games in 2021. The Packers have a revamped defense, so it will be interesting to see how they handle one of the premier running backs in the NFL.

Week 17: Rams at Chargers, SNF

We'll ring in the New Year with a battle for Los Angeles as the Rams and the Chargers face each other at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 1.

The Chargers are a very intriguing team after addressing some defensive holes by adding edge-rusher Khalil Mack and cornerback JC Jackson. They will be needed to help slow down the high-powered Rams offense.

Both teams are likely to be in the hunt for the playoffs, so a Week 17 matchup between the two L.A. squads has the potential to bring the drama of a Hollywood movie.