Black College World Series 2022: Thursday Scores, Winners and Bracket Results

The second annual Black College World Series continued play on Thursday with four matchups from Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama.

It didn't take long for the fireworks to start as Miles College scored nine runs over the first two innings en route to a 15-10 win over Albany State.

Here's a look at the results, schedule and recaps of the day's action.

Thursday Results

Division II Winners Bracket

No. 2 Miles 15, No. 1 Albany State 10

Division II Losers Bracket

6 p.m. ET: No. 3 Bluefield State vs. No. 4 Kentucky State

NAIA Winners Bracket

1:30 p.m. ET: No. 1 Florida Memorial vs. No. 2 Edward Waters

NAIA Losers Bracket

9 p.m. ET: No. 3 Rust vs. No. 4 Talladega

Format

The Black College World Series is an eight-team tournament featuring four NCAA Division II schools and four more from the NAIA, all of which are historically Black colleges and universities.

Albany State, Kentucky State, Miles and Bluefield State represent Division II.

Florida Memorial, Talladega, Edwards Waters and Rust participate in NAIA ball.

Each quarter is participating in a double-elimination tournament that's running from Wednesday through Friday. The Division II and NAIA winners will then face off in the finals on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.

Thursday Recaps

No. 2 Miles 15, No. 1 Albany State 10

Miles has advanced to the Division II final round after defeating Albany State 15-10.

Miles outfielder Clifton Orr smacked a three-run homer to cap a six-run first inning, and Jacob Bisharat added a three-run bomb of his own in the second for a 9-0 edge.

Albany State stopped the bleeding momentarily, but the rout still appeared to be on as the No. 1 seed was unable to score until the sixth. In the top half of that inning, Albany State scored its 10th run.

Albany State fired back in the bottom of the sixth with five runs, however, as Hill Corley's two-RBI double and Pierce Thomas' two-RBI single led to a five-spot that cut Miles' lead to 10-5.

Michael Archie tacked on two insurance runs with an eighth inning double, but Albany State bounced back with another five runs in the bottom of the frame. Albany State even brought up the tying run to the dish after a T.J. McConnell two-RBI single, but a groundout ended the inning.

Miles gave itself breathing room in the ninth with three more runs on a single, passed ball and a walk, and that was all the scoring for the day.

