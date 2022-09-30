NBA Rumors: Blake Griffin Signs 1-Year Celtics Contract After Leaving Nets

Elsa/Getty Images

Veteran forward Blake Griffin agreed to a one-year, fully-guaranteed contract with the Boston Celtics on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Griffin, 33, spent the last season-and-a-half with the Brooklyn Nets. He averaged a career-low 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 42.5 percent from the floor in 2021-22.

A six-time All-Star, Griffin's career has been ravaged by injuries. He's dealt with persistent knee pain for several seasons, taking him from one of the game's best players to someone who could barely hang on the fringes of the Nets rotation.

Nets coach Steve Nash played Griffin only 25 minutes in Brooklyn's first-round series against the Celtics last season and benched him entirely for two games. Nash had also taken Griffin out of the rotation earlier in the regular season before injuries thrust him back into a role.

"Well, I feel for him," Nash told reporters in November. "That's not easy. You know it's tough when you go through a rough stretch of play and the world kind of caves in on you a little bit. I've been there and understand it. We have to give other guys an opportunity at this point, but Blake's had a great attitude. I really admire him for being positive through this and keeping himself ready so if his opportunity comes back, he can have an impact."

As disappointing as it is given his brilliance during his prime, there is a good chance Griffin is done as a valuable NBA contributor. The man who once dunked over a car in a dunk contest went 15 months without a dunk from December 2019 to March 2021. He had only 13 total dunks last season.

The lack of explosion near the rim makes Griffin a perimeter-bound player and hurts him on the defensive end. While he made massive strides to become a solid perimeter shooter, it's not a skill that should be the focal point of his game.

However, by signing with Boston, Griffin has a chance to carve out a role for himself, especially during the early part of the season.

The Celtics are short on frontcourt bodies with center Robert Williams set to miss the start of the season due to a knee injury, and while Griffin is a completely different player than the defensive-minded Williams, he could provide some needed minutes at power forward.