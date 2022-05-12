X

    Jrue Holiday's End Game Heroics Lauded; Marcus Smart Slammed as Bucks Beat Celtics

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 12, 2022

    AP Photo/Charles Krupa

    Shaquille O'Neal calls them "The Others"—the role players on a team that surrounds its superstars. On Wednesday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo needed one of his sidekicks to step up in a major way, with Khris Middleton still out with an injury.

    Enter Jrue Holiday. 

    The Milwaukee Bucks point guard came up with a crucial block on a Marcus Smart layup attempt in the dying moments and stripped him on Boston's next possession, helping Milwaukee win 110-107 and grab a crucial Game 5 on the road.

    NBA @NBA

    WHAT A BLOCK BY JRUE HOLIDAY.<br><br>AND HE EARNS THE POSSESSION 🤯<br><br>6.6 left on TNT <a href="https://t.co/zombWL9ipA">pic.twitter.com/zombWL9ipA</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    JRUE HOLIDAY... CLAMPS 🔒<br><br>GAME OVER <a href="https://t.co/pJVGwU2bkS">pic.twitter.com/pJVGwU2bkS</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Jrue Holiday is the first player over the last 25 postseasons to record a block and a steal inside the final 10 seconds of the 4th quarter of a playoff game. <a href="https://t.co/D9Mpu5jr9C">pic.twitter.com/D9Mpu5jr9C</a>

    Kevin Huerter @KevinHuerter

    Jrue is a winner

    Miles Bridges @MilesBridges

    Jrue with 2 huge defensive possessions

    Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell

    JRUE…

    Nicolas Batum @nicolas88batum

    That was a big time block and he’s keeping the ball 👏🏽

    The Bucks now hold a 3-2 series lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals matchup. 

    While the Greek Freak was good for 40 points and 11 rebounds, it was Holiday—who added 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for good measure—who literally stole this one for the Bucks. 

    Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

    Jrue closing that entire damn game on defense. Oh my god. That is unbelievable.

    Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

    Jrue out here like “I’m DPOY!”

    Wosny Lambre @BigWos

    Jrue Holiday is such a next level defender.

    Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan @NekiasNBA

    Lmboooo Jrue Holiday makes plays when they count

    While Holiday was feeling the love, Defensive Player of the Year Smart found himself as the victim of two brilliant defensive plays.

    And no, Twitter wasn't kind:

    Tom Fornelli @TomFornelli

    Marcus Smart <a href="https://t.co/LBR12Fxwbx">pic.twitter.com/LBR12Fxwbx</a>

    J.E. Skeets @jeskeets

    Smart gotta give Jrue the Defensive Player of the Year award AND the robe. Dems da rules.

    Yo Club Supporter @AndyGlockner

    Other than muffing the key rebound, getting packed on the go-ahead shot, having the ball then thrown off him to change possession, and getting the ball stolen by the same guy to end the game, that was a good final 14 secs for Smart.

    Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

    Marcus Smart’s lack of self awareness may have just cost Boston its season

    Robert H @bandwagonknick

    Jrue completely owned Marcus Smart in that fourth quarter. What a ridiculous addition to his highlight reel, jumper in Smart’s face, three pointer to tie, clutch block and then game ending steal.

    KENNY BEECHAM @KOT4Q

    Naw Marcus Smart just had the 2 worst possessions i seen in a long time

    Whalen Rozelle @RiotMagus

    Dear god, Jrue just stole Marcus Smart's soul.

    This was a brutal loss for a Celtics team that looked poised to take the advantage in this series. Jayson Tatum (34 points) and Jaylen Brown (26 points) were excellent. The Celtics led by as many as 14 points in the fourth quarter. This was theirs for the taking.

    Instead, the series shifts back to Milwaukee on Friday, with the defending champions one game away from the Eastern Conference Finals, thanks to Holiday.

