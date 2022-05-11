Terrell Owens Traded to Knights of Degen From Zappers in Fan Controlled Football

Justin Casterline/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens was traded from the Zappers to the Knights of Degen in a three-team trade on Wednesday in the Fan Controlled Football league.

Here are the full details:

Knights of Degen : Received Owens and wideout Jacoby Herring, traded quarterback Dentarrius Yon and wideout Isiah King.

: Received Owens and wideout Jacoby Herring, traded quarterback Dentarrius Yon and wideout Isiah King. Zappers : Received quarterback Jason Stewart, King and the Nos. 5 and 12 picks, traded Owens and the Nos. 1 and 16 picks.

: Received quarterback Jason Stewart, King and the Nos. 5 and 12 picks, traded Owens and the Nos. 1 and 16 picks. Beasts: Received Yon and the Nos. 1 and 16 picks, traded Stewart, Herring and the Nos. 5 and 12 picks.

While the league approved the trade, the fans can still veto it, though that will require a 70 percent supermajority.

Per the FCF website, the league features "real games played in a single, high tech studio arena and streamed live on Twitch," with fans voting on which plays will be called by the teams. Games are a seven vs. seven format on a 50-yard field.