    Terrell Owens Traded to Knights of Degen From Zappers in Fan Controlled Football

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 12, 2022

    Justin Casterline/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

    NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens was traded from the Zappers to the Knights of Degen in a three-team trade on Wednesday in the Fan Controlled Football league. 

    JACK SETTLEMAN @jacksettleman

    TRADE ALERT: NFL Hall of Famer <a href="https://twitter.com/terrellowens?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@terrellowens</a> has been traded to the <a href="https://twitter.com/knightsofdegen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@knightsofdegen</a> in the <a href="https://twitter.com/fcflio?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@fcflio</a> 🍿 <a href="https://t.co/Of8GNA8k5l">pic.twitter.com/Of8GNA8k5l</a>

    Here are the full details:

    • Knights of Degen: Received Owens and wideout Jacoby Herring, traded quarterback Dentarrius Yon and wideout Isiah King.
    • Zappers: Received quarterback Jason Stewart, King and the Nos. 5 and 12 picks, traded Owens and the Nos. 1 and 16 picks.
    • Beasts: Received Yon and the Nos. 1 and 16 picks, traded Stewart, Herring and the Nos. 5 and 12 picks.

    While the league approved the trade, the fans can still veto it, though that will require a 70 percent supermajority.

    Per the FCF website, the league features "real games played in a single, high tech studio arena and streamed live on Twitch," with fans voting on which plays will be called by the teams. Games are a seven vs. seven format on a 50-yard field. 

