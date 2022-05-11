Terrell Owens Traded to Knights of Degen From Zappers in Fan Controlled Football

Terrell Owens Traded to Knights of Degen From Zappers in Fan Controlled FootballMay 12, 2022
NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens was traded from the Zappers to the Knights of Degen in a three-team trade on Wednesday in the Fan Controlled Football league.
Here are the full details:
- Knights of Degen: Received Owens and wideout Jacoby Herring, traded quarterback Dentarrius Yon and wideout Isiah King.
- Zappers: Received quarterback Jason Stewart, King and the Nos. 5 and 12 picks, traded Owens and the Nos. 1 and 16 picks.
- Beasts: Received Yon and the Nos. 1 and 16 picks, traded Stewart, Herring and the Nos. 5 and 12 picks.
While the league approved the trade, the fans can still veto it, though that will require a 70 percent supermajority.
Per the FCF website, the league features "real games played in a single, high tech studio arena and streamed live on Twitch," with fans voting on which plays will be called by the teams. Games are a seven vs. seven format on a 50-yard field.