Black College World Series 2022: Wednesday Scores, Winners and Bracket Results

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The second annual Black College World Series began Wednesday with two games from Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama.

The eight-team tournament is divided into two groups of four. One group features four Division II programs. The second group of a four teams is from the NAIA.

Teams compete in a double-elimination format, with the winner of each bracket playing in a one-game championship on May 15. The event is designed as a showcase for teams from historically Black colleges and universities, as well as give players a spotlight to showcase their skills in front of professional scouts.

Albany State (Division II) and Florida Memorial (NAIA) are the top seeds in their respective bracket. Bluefield State, the defending champion, is back with an opportunity to repeat as the No. 3 seed in the Division II bracket.

Division II Bracket

Game 1 (May 11): No. 1 Albany State (28-12) def. No. 4 Kentucky State (22-21), 12-2

Game 2 (May 11): No. 2 Miles (23-21) vs. No. 3 Bluefield State (21-24)

Game 3 (May 12): Kentucky State vs. Game 2 Loser

Game 4 (May 12): Albany State vs. Game 2 Winner

Game 5 (May 13): Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser

Game 6 (May 13): Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner

NAIA Bracket

Game 1 (May 11): No. 1 Florida Memorial (24-20) def. No. 4 Talladega (18-25)

Game 2 (May 11): No. 2 Edward Waters (24-24) vs. No. 3 Rust (16-13-1)

Game 3 (May 12): Talladega vs. Game 2 Loser

Game 4 (May 12): Florida Memorial vs. Game 2 Winner

Game 5 (May 13): Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser

Game 6 (May 13): Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner

Finals (May 14): Division II Champion vs. NAIA Champion

Bracket and results via BlackCollegeChampionships.com.

Albany State 12, Kentucky State 2 (F/7)

Albany State had an eight-run outburst in the bottom of the seventh to put the finishing touches on a 12-2 victory over Kentucky State.

Kentucky State did not put its best foot forward in the loss. The Thorobreds committed five errors in the game, including three in the decisive seventh inning. All eight of Albany State's runs in the frame were unearned.

Nathan Lloyd's single with the bases loaded drove in the final two runs to give Albany State the 10-run advantage needed to end the game early. Designated hitter Lachlan Ross went 3-for-3 with one RBI and scored three runs.

Starting pitcher Tyler Bullock tossed a complete game in the win. He allowed six hits and had two strikeouts.

Kentucky State got on the board first thanks to Antonio Chambers' RBI single in the top of the third. Brady Bibbs battled his way through 6.2 innings, allowing nine runs (four earned) and struck out five in the loss.

Florida Memorial 5, Talladega 4

Florida Memorial held on for a 5-4 win over Talladega in the opening game of the NAIA bracket.

Axel Gomez got the scoring started for the Lions with a two-out RBI double in the bottom of the first.

Talladega answered in the third thanks to Darlin Fernandez. The freshman center fielder was hit by a pitch to start the frame. He stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by Luis Velandia. Rafael Diaz singled to right field, scoring Fernandez.

Florida Memorial broke things open with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Gomez had the big hit with a two-out, two-run homer off Talladega starter Ricardo Blackman. Luis Ruiz added an insurance run with an RBI single in the fifth to increase the lead to 5-1.

Diaz and Barry Rincon each drove in one run in the top of the eighth against Lions reliever Joselito Baez that cut the deficit to 5-4. Isaias Espiritusantos took over for Baez with two outs in the eighth inning.

Talladega did have the tying run on third base when Miguel Oropeza tripled to start the ninth. Espiritusantos got Wander Arias out on a popup to right, struck out Adriel Acevedo and worked around a two-out walk to get Rincon to groundout to second.