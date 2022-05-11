Bears Rumors: Nathan Peterman Agrees to 1-Year Contract; Joins Justin Fields, Siemian

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are reportedly adding Nathan Peterman to their quarterback room for the 2022 season.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Peterman will sign a one-year deal with the Bears, joining Justin Fields and Trevor Siemian.

Peterman has overcome a disastrous start to his NFL career to become a reliable backup option. He spent the past three seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders after originally joining their practice squad in December 2018.

Playing behind Derek Carr didn't afford Peterman many opportunities to see the field. The 28-year-old appeared in one game in each of the past two seasons, but he didn't throw a pass in 2021.

Prior to joining the Raiders, Peterman began his career with the Buffalo Bills. He was a fifth-round draft pick out of the University of Pittsburgh in 2017. He started four games in his first two years before being replaced by Josh Allen in Week 2 of the 2018 season.

In his first career start against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 of the 2017 season, Peterman threw five interceptions in the first half and was replaced by Tyrod Taylor in the second half. The Florida native finished the game 6-of-14 for 66 yards and five interceptions.

The Bears are attempting to build around Fields. New head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles are also in the process of rebuilding the roster after the team finished 6-11 last season and has missed the playoffs in nine of the past 11 years.

Peterman is the second free-agent quarterback the Bears have signed this offseason. They signed Siemian, who spent last season with the New Orleans Saints, to a two-year contract in March.

Fields should be Chicago's starting quarterback in 2022. Siemian and Peterman will likely compete during training camp and preseason to determine who will be the team's No. 2 when the regular season begins.