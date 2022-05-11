NFL Schedule 2022: Aaron Rodgers, Packers vs. Dak Prescott, Cowboys Set for Week 10

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Ahead of the official schedule release for the 2022 NFL season on Thursday, the NFL announced a marquee game Wednesday for Week 10.

The league heralded a huge matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers, which will take place on Nov. 13 at 4:25 p.m. ET in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Given the timing of the game, it could have huge playoff implications for both the Dak Prescott-led Cowboys and Aaron Rodgers-led Packers.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.