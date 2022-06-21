Lakers Rumors: Kendrick Nunn Exercises $5.2M Contract Option for 2022-23 Season

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Kendrick Nunn has exercised his $5.2 million player option for the 2022-23 season, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

The news hardly comes as a surprise. During his exit interview in April, Nunn told reporters he intended to pick up his player option. He also said he expected to be ready for the 2022-23 preseason.

“Knowing I just took this entire year off, it’s a no-brainer for me to opt-in,” Nunn told reporters.

Nunn signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Lakers before the 2021-22 season after spending the first two years of his career with the Miami Heat. However, he didn't play a single game for L.A. during the 2021-22 season due to a bone bruise in his knee.

The Heat signed Nunn in April 2019 after he went undrafted in the 2018 NBA draft out of Illinois. During his rookie season, he averaged 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 43.9 percent from the floor and 35 percent from deep in 67.

During his sophomore season, Nunn averaged 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 48.5 percent from the floor and 38.1 percent from deep in 56 games.

The 26-year-old played an important role in Miami reaching the NBA Finals during the 2019-20 season and reaching the postseason in 2020-21.

Assuming he stays healthy for the 2022-23 season, Nunn should be a nice depth addition for the Lakers, who struggled during the 2021-22 campaign, finishing 11th in the Western Conference with a 33-49 record.