Dodgers' David Price to Retire at End of Season: 'Everything on My Body Hurts'

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price announced his retirement on Sunday after 14 MLB seasons.

Price told USA Today's Bob Nightengale (h/t Maury Ahram of MLB Trade Rumors) that "It's just time" for him to hang up the cleats and that "Everything on my body hurts."

MLB insider Peter Gammons reported near the start of the season that L.A. was looking to trade Price in hopes of finding him an opportunity where he would have the chance to be a starter again. However, he told Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register later in the year that he was content in his role as a reliever, and he also indicated that he's leaning toward retirement at the end of the season.

The decision to stay in L.A. has paid off for the 37-year-old.

He has made 38 appearances out of the bullpen for Los Angeles so far this season and has posted a 2.58 ERA with 37 strikeouts. Price had missed a few weeks early the season after testing positive for COVID-19 and he was sidelined once again in September with a wrist injury.

The Dodgers acquired Price from the Boston Red Sox in February 2020. After opting out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he made 11 starts in 39 appearances in 2021 and went 5-2 with a 4.03 ERA.

The five-time All-Star is in the final year of a seven-year, $217 million contract he signed with the Red Sox in 2016 and has a base salary of $32 million in 2022, per Spotrac.

In his 14 seasons, Price has also pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays. He had a run of nine consecutive seasons with a sub-4.00 ERA and also won a World Series in 2018 with the Red Sox.

Price won the AL Cy Young Award in 2012 and was also named 2018 Comeback Player of the Year when he bounced back from an injury-riddled season in 2017.