Dolphins' Tyreek Hill on If He's Faster Than Usain Bolt: 'Of Course I Am'

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill believes he is faster than the fastest man on earth.

Appearing on Kevin Hart's YouTube series Cold as Balls (starts at 11:20 mark), Hill said "of course I am" when asked if he was faster than Usain Bolt.

Hill and Bolt have had some good-natured fun over the years about who is the faster runner.

Bolt told TMZ Sports in August he would put up one of his eight Olympic gold medals if Hill wagered his Super Bowl ring in a one-on-one race. Hill responded three months later by accepting the challenge when he spoke to TMZ.

Thus far, nothing has come of their online back-and-forth.

Bolt, who retired from competition in 2017, holds individual world records in the 100 meters (9.58 seconds) and 200 meters (19.19 seconds). He was also part of the Jamaican team that set the 4x100m world record at the 2012 Olympics.

Prior to Super Bowl LIII in February 2019, two years after his retirement, Bolt ran an unofficial 4.22-second 40-yard dash.

If that time is accurate, it's .07 seconds faster than Hill ran at his pro day (4.29 seconds) in 2016.

Per WorldAthletics.org, Hill's fastest recorded time in the 100 meters is 10.19 seconds.

Hopefully, one day we will get to see them settle the debate once and for all. Until that happens, though, fans will have to keep speculating about what might happen in a race between Hill and Bolt.