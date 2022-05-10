Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Names Jalen Ramsey, Tre'Davious White Among NFL's Toughest CBs

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Keeping up with Tyreek Hill's speed downfield is an almost impossible task for NFL defensive backs, but the Miami Dolphins wide receiver said some cornerbacks do it better than others.

During an interview with Kevin Hart for Laugh Out Loud Network, Hill revealed teammate Xavien Howard, Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams, Tre'Davious White of the Buffalo Bills and free agent Chris Harris Jr. are the league's toughest cornerbacks he has faced.

It's hard to argue with his picks.

Ramsey is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro who just helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl title last season. Harris is a four-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro who won a Super Bowl during the 2015 campaign with the Denver Broncos, and White is a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro.

White suffered a torn ACL in November and missed the end of the season for the Bills. Perhaps if he was healthy, the memorable playoff showdown between Buffalo and the Kansas City Chiefs would have unfolded differently.

Kansas City prevailed 42-36 in overtime, and Hill finished with 11 catches for 150 yards and one touchdown. Not having to worry about facing White surely made his job easier, and he consistently torched Buffalo's secondary.

Hill is now a member of the Dolphins, so he is in line to face White twice a year in the AFC East.

He doesn't have to worry about facing Howard anymore, though, considering they are now teammates. The Baylor product is a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro who led the NFL with 10 interceptions in 2020 and seven interceptions in 2018.

Ideally for the Dolphins, the practice showdowns between Hill and Howard will mean both will be even better prepared for game days during the 2022 campaign.