Raiders Rumors: James Bradberry Contract Interests LV After Being Cut by Giants

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are interested in free-agent cornerback James Bradberry, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore.

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham coached Bradberry for two seasons with the Giants, which is a factor behind Las Vegas' interest.

"Bradberry’s familiarity with Graham’s system—and his established level of play—make him an attractive target for the Raiders," per Bonsignore.

The New York Giants announced Monday they had released Bradberry. The Athletic's Dan Duggan reported New York was unable to find a suitable trade, so it cut ties with the veteran defensive back altogether.

With the draft over and the biggest dominoes having fallen in free agency, former wide receiver Torrey Smith reflected how Bradberry might be in a difficult position:

The Raiders, for example, only have $5.6 million in available salary cap space. If he wanted to sign with Las Vegas right now, then Bradberry would have to take a steep pay cut from the $13.5 million he was due to earn from the Giants.

Bonsignore noted the Raiders will have more money to spend when the departures of Cory Littleton and Carl Nassib are official on June 2. They could offer Bradberry more money then, but that requires him to wait nearly a month before making a decision.

There's no question Vegas could use the 28-year-old, who finished with 47 tackles, four interceptions and 17 passes defended in 2021.

The Raiders had the NFL's fewest interceptions (six) and ranked 24th in opponent passer rating (96.4). Casey Hayward, who started all 17 games for the team, signed with the Atlanta Falcons, and Trayvon Mullen recently underwent surgery.

If general manager Dave Ziegler can make it happen, Bradberry would address a clear need for the organization ahead of the 2022 season.