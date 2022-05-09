Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson Believes City Could Host Cowboys, NFL Expansion Team

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson Believes City Could Host Cowboys, NFL Expansion TeamMay 10, 2022
The Dallas Cowboys are known as America's Team, but they may not even be the only team in their own city if the mayor gets his way.
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson tweeted out an article from the Dallas Morning News revealing he believes the city can host another NFL team.
On Thursday, he responded to a tweet from the NFL on CBS asking which city most deserves an expansion NFL team and explained why he believes Dallas is the answer:
Mayor Eric Johnson @Johnson4Dallas
The answer is Dallas. Why? We are about to pass the Chicago metro and become the #3 metro in the US, which would make us the largest US metro WITHOUT 2 teams. Football is king here. Dallas needs an expansion team and we would be able to sustain 2 <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a> teams better than LA or NY. <a href="https://t.co/ikG0oeZq4T">https://t.co/ikG0oeZq4T</a>
