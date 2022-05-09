Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson Included in Final Field for 2022 PGA Championship

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Both Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are included in the field of participants for the 2022 PGA Championship, per Brendan Quinn of The Athletic.

The PGA Championship will be held on May 19-22 at Tulsa's Southern Hills Championship Course.

Woods, 46, returned to competitive play for April's Masters, shooting 13-over after a 17-month layoff from the sport following a February 2021 car crash that left him with severe leg injuries.

"To go from where I was to get to this point, I've had an incredible team that has helped me get to this point and incredible support from—as I alluded to in the press conference on Tuesday, the amount of texts and FaceTimes and calls I got from players that are close to me throughout this entire time has meant a lot," Woods told reporters at the time.

Woods said after the Masters that he was planning on playing in July's Open Championship at St. Andrews, though he hadn't yet decided if he would play at the PGA Championship. He hasn't played since Augusta.

MIckelson, 51, did not play in April's Masters and hasn't played since February, when his November remarks to Alan Shipnuck of The Fire Pit Collective about the Saudi-backed LIV series made him one of the sport's most controversial figures.

Mickelson told Shipnuck he was willing to overlook Saudi Arabia's record of human rights violations and "sportswashing" because joining the LIV series would give him leverage over the PGA Tour:

"We know they killed [Washington Post reporter and U.S. resident Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates. They've been able to get by with manipulative, coercive, strong-arm tactics because we, the players, had no recourse. As nice a guy as [PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan] comes across as, unless you have leverage, he won't do what's right. And the Saudi money has finally given us that leverage. I'm not sure I even want [the SGL] to succeed, but just the idea of it is allowing us to get things done with the [PGA] Tour."

Mickelson later apologized, saying his comments were "reckless. I offended people, and I am deeply sorry for my choice of words."

His last tournament was the Saudi International tournament in February.