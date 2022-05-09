Report: NFL Team Called Rachaad White's Camp to Draft Him After Bucs Already Took RB

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The NFL draft process is long, so much so that it's easy to doze off and miss a pick here and there—even if you're running an NFL team.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Monday that a team contacted the representatives for running back Rachaad White, saying they planned on drafting him in the fourth round.

However, White had already been taken a round earlier by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

