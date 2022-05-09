Report: Richard Sherman, Amazon in Contract Talks over 'Key Role' for NFL Programming

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Richard Sherman might soon be making the transition to the broadcast booth.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the five-time Pro Bowler is "deep in talks with Amazon for a key role in their programming this coming season."

Rapoport added that Sherman will keep the door open for a return to the field but has "all eyes on his broadcasting future."

In May 2021, the NFL announced Amazon Prime Video will begin carrying Thursday Night Football in 2022, one year earlier than was previously confirmed. Per CNBC's Alex Sherman and Jabari Young, Amazon agreed to pay around $1 billion annually to secure the rights.

The company is looking to make a strong first impression. Amazon signed legendary play-by-play announcer Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit, ESPN's lead color commentator for college football.

Sherman would bring plenty of credibility based on his on-field reputation. He was a key piece in the Seattle Seahawks' Legion of Boom secondary when they won a Super Bowl in 2013 and repeated as NFC champions in 2014.

The 34-year-old's charisma makes him a natural in front of the camera, too.

Sherman told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco in October 2019 that ESPN reached out in 2017 about his interest in joining the Monday Night Football crew. The network even offered him a "lucrative deal."

At the time, Sherman was coming off a torn Achilles tendon, so there were big questions over whether he could remain an elite cornerback. He signed with the San Francisco 49ers in 2018 and returned to the Pro Bowl in 2019, so spurning the television opportunity worked out.

This would be a much better time to make the full-time switch. Sherman has appeared in 10 combined games over the past two seasons, so his playing career could have reached its conclusion or be on its last legs.