Dmitry Bivol Talks Fighting Canelo Alvarez for All 4 of His Titles in Rematch

AP Photo/John Locher

After Canelo Alvarez moved up to light heavyweight to face off with Dmitry Bivol, the Russian star might be willing to return the favor.

Following his victory over Alvarez, Bivol threw out the idea in an interview with Behind The Gloves of moving down from 175 pounds to super middleweight and fighting for all four of Canelo's titles within the division.

Alvarez suffered only the second defeat of his career at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday and his first since falling to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013. The outcome was something of a freebie, though, because he was fighting seven pounds heavier than his usual weight.

Not surprisingly, Canelo indicated he wants to pursue a rematch.

"It doesn't end like this," he said.

Whether a rematch actually happens is another matter since Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin have tentatively set Sept. 17 as the date for a trilogy fight. Opposing Golovkin guarantees Canelo a massive payday while competing at 168 pounds again.

The 31-year-old might prefer instead to avenge his defeat to Bivol, and while Bivol's comments don't represent an ironclad guarantee, he seems open to a super middleweight limit.

Both boxers would have something to gain. Bivol could capture more gold and solidify his status as a pound-for-pound star. Alvarez, meanwhile, could get back into the win column and set up what would likely be a lucrative third encounter with the WBA light heavyweight champion.