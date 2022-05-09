Islanders Fire Barry Trotz as Head Coach After Missing 2022 NHL Playoffs

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The New York Islanders announced Monday they have fired head coach Barry Trotz.

New York finished fifth in the Metropolitan Division with 84 points. The Islanders saw their points percentage fall from .634 in 2020-21 to .512 in 2021-22 as they missed the postseason for the first time since 2018.

"It's my role to make the best decision for the organization going forward and I believe this group of players needs a new voice, it's in no way negative on Barry Trotz," general manager Lou Lamoriello told reporters of the decision.

Lamoriello alluded to other factors at play without providing specifics:

Absent more context, the move is puzzling.

Trotz made an immediate impact with the franchise, having taken the job in 2018-19 on the heels of his Stanley Cup triumph with the Washington Capitals.

The Islanders reached the Eastern Conference Finals in his second season, where they lost to the eventual champion Tampa Bay Lightning in six games. The next year, they were in the semifinals again, where the Lightning again got the better of them en route to the Stanley Cup.

New York fell short of expectations this year. Bleacher Report's Lyle Fitzsimmons ranked the team seventh in the league as training camp was getting underway.

But the Islanders had to deal with a 13-game road trip to open the year and experienced a COVID-19 outbreak midway through. Placing all the blame on Trotz for a 37-35-10 record would be unfair.

Now that he's on the open market, the 59-year-old figures to be in high demand.

In New York, the pressure is squarely on Lamoriello. Beyond firing Trotz, he has invested heavily in the current roster, leaving the front office with limited flexibility.

Absent a way to make a meaningful upgrade to the squad, a coaching change is one way to shake things up. But for many fans, that's unlikely to justify moving on from somebody who delivered the success Trotz did.