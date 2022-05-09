X

    NFL Schedule 2022: Titans vs. Bills and Vikings vs. Eagles Announced for MNF Week 2

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 9, 2022

    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    NFL fans might want to cancel their plans for Sept. 19.

    The league announced it will hold a Monday Night Football doubleheader in Week 2 of the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills will host the Tennessee Titans, and the Minnesota Vikings will hit the road to play the Philadelphia Eagles.

    Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills

    MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL IS BACK BUFFALO. 😍 <br><br>The Titans are coming to town for Week 2!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a> <a href="https://t.co/TBCaHjQErK">pic.twitter.com/TBCaHjQErK</a>

    Philadelphia Eagles @Eagles

    ❗️𝙃𝙊𝙈𝙀 𝙊𝙋𝙀𝙉𝙀𝙍 ❗️<br><br>Stay tuned on Thursday at 8 PM ET for our full schedule release, presented by <a href="https://twitter.com/Hyundai?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Hyundai</a>.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyEaglesFly?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyEaglesFly</a> <a href="https://t.co/fvTUrb9HlB">pic.twitter.com/fvTUrb9HlB</a>

