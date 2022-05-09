NFL Schedule 2022: Titans vs. Bills and Vikings vs. Eagles Announced for MNF Week 2

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

NFL fans might want to cancel their plans for Sept. 19.

The league announced it will hold a Monday Night Football doubleheader in Week 2 of the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills will host the Tennessee Titans, and the Minnesota Vikings will hit the road to play the Philadelphia Eagles.

