King: Titans' Ryan Tannehill Naturally Will Mentor Malik Willis Despite 'Job' Comment

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Peter King thinks Ryan Tannehill's comments about not mentoring Malik Willis are much ado about nothing.

"I know Tannehill a bit. He's going to be a very good teammate to Willis," King wrote in his NBC Sports column. "He's a good person. Of course he's right that he doesn't have to mentor Willis. But naturally, he will."

Tannehill made headlines last week when he told reporters he doesn't plan to actively mentor Willis, whom the Titans selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft.

"That's part of being in a quarterback room, in the same room—we're competing against each other, we're watching the same tape, we're doing the same drills," Tannehill said. "I don't think it's my job to mentor him. But if he learns from me along the way, then that's a great thing."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.