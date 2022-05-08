Michael Chandler, Andre Fialho and More Earn Bonus Prize Money from UFC 274 Card

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Michael Chandler earned a Performance of the Night bonus after knocking Tony Ferguson out with a kick to a face Saturday at UFC 274.

Alexander K. Lee of MMA Fighting noted other bonus winners included Andre Fialho for a Performance of the Night and Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell for Fight of the Night. The four fighters each receive $50,000 in bonus money.

Ferguson actually came out firing in the first round and looked to establish early control. The pendulum started to swing toward Chandler late in the round, however, and that set the tone for a memorable moment in the second.

The former Bellator lightweight champion delivered a perfectly placed kick to the chin of Ferguson, who was knocked out instantly and stayed down for several seconds.

"I didn't train it that much. It just happened," Chandler said during his post-fight interview. "He's so long, but he keeps his hands to the side and so there was a lane up the middle."

Ferguson was transferred to a local hospital in Phoenix for evaluation but was released without requiring an overnight stay, per Lee.

Meanwhile, Fialho was the only other fighter to secure a knockout victory during Saturday's card, taking down Cameron VanCamp in the first round of their welterweight encounter.

The clash between Royval and Schnell also ended in the first round, but they gave fans plenty of bang for the buck with a unique finish.

Schnell initially placed a guillotine choke on Royval, but the Denver native was able to escape and used a guillotine choke of his own to secure the submission victory.

Charles Oliveira and Carla Esparza were the night's main-event winners.