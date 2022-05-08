Tony Ferguson Released from Hospital, CT Scan Negative After KO from Michael Chandler

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Tony Ferguson was released from the hospital early Sunday after CT scans were negative following his knockout loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 274 on Saturday night.

Ferguson was knocked unconscious 17 seconds into the second round by a vicious front kick from Chandler and was on the canvas for several minutes before getting up on his own power.

"We didn't even train that that much," Chandler said of the kick. "It just kind of happened. He's so long and leaves his hands wide and left a lane we wanted to throw an uppercut through."

The loss was Ferguson's fourth straight in the Octagon. He has not won since defeating Donald Cerrone at UFC 238 nearly three years ago.

While UFC president Dana White said Ferguson's career was not on the line against Chandler, it's hard to see the 38-year-old getting another marquee pay-per-view fight until he starts racking up some wins.

That said, given his recent struggles and the scary way he was knocked to the canvas, it may be time for him to consider his own future in the sport.