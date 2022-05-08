Michael Chandler Calls out Conor McGregor After Vicious Knockout of Tony Ferguson

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Michael Chandler took down Tony Ferguson via knockout in the second round of their lightweight fight on Saturday at UFC 274 in Phoenix, Arizona, but he's already looking ahead to the future.

After taking down Ferguson, Chandler called out the likes of Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje, who are fighting in the main event at UFC 274, in addition to Conor McGregor.

Chandler screamed into the microphone after Saturday's win, as transcribed by Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com:

“There is not one MMA fan on the planet that doesn’t want to see me rematch you Charles [Oliveira] or rematch you Justin Gaethje. ... If Hunter Campbell and Dana White have a momentary lapse in judgment and they give the title shot to someone else, I’ve got one dude on my mind.

“Conor McGregor, you’ve got to come back and fight somebody. I am the most entertaining lightweight on the planet. But I want to up the stakes, Conor. I want you at your biggest, I want you at your baddest and I want you at your best. You and me at 170 this summer, this fall, this winter. Holler at your boy!”

McGregor was quick to respond via social media, saying he would be interested in eventually fighting Chandler, whom he congratulated for his big win against Ferguson.

Chandler even called for a bout against McGregor before Saturday's takedown of Ferguson, telling TMZ Sports, "Conor's gotta beat somebody when he comes back to make himself into relevant status."

While Chandler wants McGregor, he still hasn't defeated Oliviera or Gaethje. He lost to Oliviera at UFC 262 in May 2021 via knockout and fell to Gaethje at UFC 268 in November 2021 via unanimous decision.

McGregor hasn't fought since breaking his leg in a trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier in July 2021 and has won just one of his last four fights, taking down Donald Cerrone in January 2020.

In November 2021, McGregor said he would be cleared to spar by April. UFC president Dana White also told TMZ Sports that he expected the Irishman to return to the ring in late 2022.

McGregor has been linked to potential fights against Max Holloway and Nate Diaz, though he hopes to fight whoever the UFC lightweight champion is when he's ready to return, he tweeted in November, per ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

That likely won't be Chandler, but we'll wait and see how things shake out for "The Notorious."