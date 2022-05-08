Drake Loses $427K bet on Justin Gaethje to Beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 274

Drake Loses $427K bet on Justin Gaethje to Beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 274May 8, 2022
Drake's supreme confidence in Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 on Saturday was not rewarded.
The recording artist shared a photo on Instagram of a bet he placed on Gaethje to beat Charles Oliveira. He wagered around $427,000 and stands collect more than $1 million total if the bet pays out.
UFC @ufc
💰 <a href="https://twitter.com/Drake?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Drake</a> has a HUGE bet on <a href="https://twitter.com/Justin_Gaethje?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Justin_Gaethje</a> in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UFC274?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UFC274</a> main event 👀 <a href="https://t.co/V4Gi3vrc0m">pic.twitter.com/V4Gi3vrc0m</a>
Unfortunately for Drake, Oliveira submitted Gaethje three minutes, 22 seconds into the first round with a rear-naked choke.
This is becoming a common occurrence for Drake when he tries to wager on combat sports.
Drake's last foray into major UFC betting didn't quite work out. He placed $275,000 on Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 and watched Masvidal lose a unanimous decision to Colby Covington.
Gaethje had won five of his last six fights, his lone blemish a technical submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254, coming into Saturday's event.
Oliveira, meanwhile, extended his winning streak to 11 consecutive fights and hasn't suffered a defeat since December 2017. The Brazilian did have to vacate the lightweight title, though, after failing to make weight during Friday's weigh-in.
Even though Oliveira was unable to win the championship due to missing weight, he did make himself the No. 1 contender for the title and prevented Drake from making $1 million. Not bad for a 202 seconds of work on a Saturday night.