    Drake Loses $427K bet on Justin Gaethje to Beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 274

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 8, 2022

    Cole Burston/Getty Images

    Drake's supreme confidence in Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 on Saturday was not rewarded.

    The recording artist shared a photo on Instagram of a bet he placed on Gaethje to beat Charles Oliveira. He wagered around $427,000 and stands collect more than $1 million total if the bet pays out.

    UFC @ufc

    💰 <a href="https://twitter.com/Drake?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Drake</a> has a HUGE bet on <a href="https://twitter.com/Justin_Gaethje?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Justin_Gaethje</a> in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UFC274?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UFC274</a> main event 👀 <a href="https://t.co/V4Gi3vrc0m">pic.twitter.com/V4Gi3vrc0m</a>

    Unfortunately for Drake, Oliveira submitted Gaethje three minutes, 22 seconds into the first round with a rear-naked choke. 

    This is becoming a common occurrence for Drake when he tries to wager on combat sports. 

    Drake's last foray into major UFC betting didn't quite work out. He placed $275,000 on Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 and watched Masvidal lose a unanimous decision to Colby Covington.

    Gaethje had won five of his last six fights, his lone blemish a technical submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254, coming into Saturday's event. 

    Oliveira, meanwhile, extended his winning streak to 11 consecutive fights and hasn't suffered a defeat since December 2017. The Brazilian did have to vacate the lightweight title, though, after failing to make weight during Friday's weigh-in.

    Even though Oliveira was unable to win the championship due to missing weight, he did make himself the No. 1 contender for the title and prevented Drake from making $1 million. Not bad for a 202 seconds of work on a Saturday night. 

