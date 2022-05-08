Drake Loses $427K bet on Justin Gaethje to Beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 274

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Drake's supreme confidence in Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 on Saturday was not rewarded.

The recording artist shared a photo on Instagram of a bet he placed on Gaethje to beat Charles Oliveira. He wagered around $427,000 and stands collect more than $1 million total if the bet pays out.

Unfortunately for Drake, Oliveira submitted Gaethje three minutes, 22 seconds into the first round with a rear-naked choke.

This is becoming a common occurrence for Drake when he tries to wager on combat sports.

Drake's last foray into major UFC betting didn't quite work out. He placed $275,000 on Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 and watched Masvidal lose a unanimous decision to Colby Covington.

Gaethje had won five of his last six fights, his lone blemish a technical submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254, coming into Saturday's event.

Oliveira, meanwhile, extended his winning streak to 11 consecutive fights and hasn't suffered a defeat since December 2017. The Brazilian did have to vacate the lightweight title, though, after failing to make weight during Friday's weigh-in.

Even though Oliveira was unable to win the championship due to missing weight, he did make himself the No. 1 contender for the title and prevented Drake from making $1 million. Not bad for a 202 seconds of work on a Saturday night.