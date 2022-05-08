Ravens' Marlon Humphrey Tells Kyle Hamilton to Buy Him $400K McLaren as Gift

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton are going to team up to form an impressive secondary for the Baltimore Ravens in 2022.

However, before they do so, Humphrey wants a little gift from Hamilton...a $400,000 McLaren. The veteran cornerback said Hamilton's signing bonus should take care of the cost.

It seems like Hamilton is open to making the purchase, too.

The Ravens selected Hamilton with the 14th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Notre Dame. During the 2021 season, he recorded three interceptions, four passes defended and 34 tackles in seven games.

Meanwhile, Humphrey has been in Baltimore since being selected 16th overall in the 2017 draft. He has earned two Pro Bowl selections and an All-Pro selection in his five seasons.