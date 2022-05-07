FCF 2022 Results: Week 4 Scores from Saturday

Justin Casterline/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

The 2022 Fan Controlled Football season continued Saturday, with all eight teams in action at Pullman Yards in Atlanta.

Bored Ape Football Club and Shoulda Been Stars opened the weekend undefeated, while Kingpins and Zappers each came into the day looking for their first victory of the season.

Here is a look at the results from all four games on the slate, which will be updated throughout the day.

Fan Controlled Football Week 4 Results

Bored Ape Football Club 28, Glacier Boyz 20

Knights of Degen vs. 8oki

Zappers vs. Beasts

SB Stars vs. Kingpins

Recap

Bored Ape Football Club continued its undefeated season Saturday, earning a 28-20 victory over Glacier Boyz.

The 4-0 squad dominated the early going and held a 28-6 lead before Glacier Boyz mounted a comeback thanks to the play of backup quarterback Chris Barrett, who replaced an injured Devlin Isadore.

Bored Ape FC was one of two remaining undefeated teams heading into this week, thanks in large part to a dominating offense that scored an FCF-high 96 points through three games. The defense stepped up its game in Week 4, highlighted by a scoop-and-score late in the second half.

The Glacier Boyz dropped to 1-3 on the season.