    FCF 2022 Results: Week 4 Scores from Saturday

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 8, 2022

    Justin Casterline/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

    The 2022 Fan Controlled Football season continued Saturday, with all eight teams in action at Pullman Yards in Atlanta.

    Bored Ape Football Club and Shoulda Been Stars opened the weekend undefeated, while Kingpins and Zappers each came into the day looking for their first victory of the season.

    Here is a look at the results from all four games on the slate, which will be updated throughout the day.

    Fan Controlled Football Week 4 Results

    Bored Ape Football Club 28, Glacier Boyz 20
    Knights of Degen vs. 8oki
    Zappers vs. Beasts
    SB Stars vs. Kingpins

    Recap

    Bored Ape Football Club continued its undefeated season Saturday, earning a 28-20 victory over Glacier Boyz.

    The 4-0 squad dominated the early going and held a 28-6 lead before Glacier Boyz mounted a comeback thanks to the play of backup quarterback Chris Barrett, who replaced an injured Devlin Isadore.

    Fan Controlled Football @fcflio

    🚨 ONE POSSESSION GAME 🚨<br><br>Backup QB Chris Barrett leading a resurgent comeback for <a href="https://twitter.com/FCFGlacierBoyz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FCFGlacierBoyz</a> <a href="https://t.co/tjQN0oh9wD">pic.twitter.com/tjQN0oh9wD</a>

    Bored Ape FC was one of two remaining undefeated teams heading into this week, thanks in large part to a dominating offense that scored an FCF-high 96 points through three games. The defense stepped up its game in Week 4, highlighted by a scoop-and-score late in the second half.

    Fan Controlled Football @fcflio

    20-year-old defensive phenom with the Scoop 'n Score for the <a href="https://twitter.com/fcfbafc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@fcfbafc</a> late in the second half <a href="https://t.co/hW0tdcrFUi">pic.twitter.com/hW0tdcrFUi</a>

    The Glacier Boyz dropped to 1-3 on the season.

