NFL Schedule 2022: Seahawks Travel Most Miles of Any Team; Steelers to Travel Fewest

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks are going to spend a ton of time in airplanes during the 2022 NFL season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers? Not so much.

The Seahawks will lead the NFL in miles traveled during the 2022 season, as they will cover 29,446 miles and hop across 34 time zones over the 17-game slate. The Steelers, by contrast, won't leave the Eastern Time Zone and travel an NFL-low 6,442 miles.

Seattle's status among the most travel-heavy teams is nothing new. The Seahawks are the Northwestern-most team in the NFL; their closest division rival (San Francisco) is roughly a two-hour flight from Seattle. By contrast, you can drive to Cleveland from Pittsburgh in two hours; the entire AFC North is within about an hour's flight of the Steel City.

The Seahawks are also part of the NFL's first-ever regular-season game in Germany against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. That adds another 10 or so hours to the Seahawks' typically massive flight schedule.

The NFL is set to announce its full regular-season schedule May 12.