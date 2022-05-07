NFL Schedule 2022: Seahawks Travel Most Miles of Any Team; Steelers to Travel Fewest

NFL Schedule 2022: Seahawks Travel Most Miles of Any Team; Steelers to Travel FewestMay 7, 2022
The Seattle Seahawks are going to spend a ton of time in airplanes during the 2022 NFL season.
The Pittsburgh Steelers? Not so much.
The Seahawks will lead the NFL in miles traveled during the 2022 season, as they will cover 29,446 miles and hop across 34 time zones over the 17-game slate. The Steelers, by contrast, won't leave the Eastern Time Zone and travel an NFL-low 6,442 miles.
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
With the full NFL schedule being released Thursday night, here is a look at the teams that will travel the most miles and the most time zones this season, via <a href="https://twitter.com/billsperos?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@billsperos</a>.<br><br>The Steelers will travel the fewest miles and not leave the eastern time zone all season. <a href="https://t.co/MAzxijyYAC">pic.twitter.com/MAzxijyYAC</a>
Seattle's status among the most travel-heavy teams is nothing new. The Seahawks are the Northwestern-most team in the NFL; their closest division rival (San Francisco) is roughly a two-hour flight from Seattle. By contrast, you can drive to Cleveland from Pittsburgh in two hours; the entire AFC North is within about an hour's flight of the Steel City.
The Seahawks are also part of the NFL's first-ever regular-season game in Germany against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. That adds another 10 or so hours to the Seahawks' typically massive flight schedule.
The NFL is set to announce its full regular-season schedule May 12.