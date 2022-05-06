Snoop Dogg Buys Minority Ownership Stake in BIG3 Basketball League's Bivouac

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg has reportedly purchased a minority stake in BIG3 basketball league team Bivouac.

According to TMZ, Snoop and PayPal co-founder Ken Howery combined to pay $625,000 for a 40 percent stake in the team.

The news comes on the heels of Ice Cube and Snoop posting a video on Twitter last month in which Snoop said he was going to buy "a couple" of teams:

Like Snoop, Ice Cube is a rap legend, and he also founded BIG3 along with entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz in 2017.

Per TMZ, BIG3 has allowed investors to buy into the league through NFTs, which is what Snoop and Howery did, as they purchased all 25 "Fire-Tiers" for Bivouac priced at $25,000 each.

BIG3 has had four seasons since 2017 with the 2020 season getting canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last season, Bivouac went winless, but with Snoop's backing and a roster that includes former NBA players Josh Smith and Will Bynum, they will look to get back on track in 2022.

The 2022 BIG3 season will officially kick off on June 18.