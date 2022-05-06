Jorge Masvidal, Gilbert Burns Tease UFC Fight for Later This Year

Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal are teasing a potential fight at some point this year.

The UFC stars went back and forth on Twitter, starting with Burns using the eyes emoji with an image of himself and Masvidal.

After Burns responded by telling Masvidal to put in the work to get his "wrestling on point," Gamebred said they will "put on a hell of a show" if the fight gets made.

Masvidal and Burns are both looking to get back on track after some recent rough patches.

Burns has lost two of his last three fights, including a TKO loss to Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title at UFC 258 in February 2021. He lost a unanimous decision to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273 on April 9.

Masvidal has lost three consecutive bouts, including back-to-back title fights against Usman. The 37-year-old most recently lost by unanimous decision against Colby Covington in the UFC 272 main event on March 5.

UFC President Dana White told reporters during the UFC 272 post-fight press conference that he wasn't sure where Masvidal would go next.

"I don’t know, that’s a good question," White said. "We knew tonight, whoever lost, ‘What would be next?’ and ‘Where would they go?’ And I don’t know, sitting right here, right now, I don’t know. On either one of them, even Colby, who won."

Despite their recent losses, Masvidal and Burns remain two of the most exciting fighters in the UFC. Four of Masvidal's last six bouts have ended via stoppage. He has the fastest stoppage in UFC history when he knocked out Ben Askren in five seconds in July 2019.

Burns has 20 career wins as a professional mixed martial artist, with 14 coming by knockout/TKO or submission.

The UFC currently has events scheduled through Aug. 6 plus an Oct. 22 event at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. A Burns-Masvidal bout is strong enough that it could headline a pay-per-view show, either this summer or in the fall, if the two sides can agree to terms.