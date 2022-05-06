Raiders 'Look Competent' After Derek Carr and Maxx Crosby Contracts, Says NFL Exec

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

After a tumultuous 2021 season, the Las Vegas Raiders are receiving positive reviews for several moves they have made this offseason under new head coach Josh McDaniels.

Per The Athletic's Mike Sando, an executive from an opposing team said the Raiders "are on the right track, they look competent" after re-signing Derek Carr and Maxx Crosby and refusing to pick up fifth-year options on their three first-round picks from the 2019 NFL draft.

Coming off a breakout 2021 season, Crosby received a four-year, $98.98 million extension with the Raiders in March. The 24-year-old was named to the All-Pro second team after recording 30 quarterback hits and eight sacks in 17 starts.

Amid some trade speculation around Carr early in the offseason, the Raiders ended any doubt he was going to be their quarterback. They signed him to a three-year, $121.5 million extension that keeps the three-time Pro Bowler with the team through the 2025 season.

Las Vegas also made one of the biggest blockbuster trades of the offseason. It acquired Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers for first- and second-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft.

Adams also signed a five-year, $141.25 million contract after the trade. The move reunites Adams with Carr, who were college teammates for three seasons at Fresno State from 2011-13.

Prior to the start of the 2022 NFL draft, the Raiders announced they weren't picking up the fifth-year options for defensive end Clelin Ferrell, running back Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram.

Those three players were drafted by the previous regime, led by head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock. McDaniels and Dave Ziegler were hired in January to give the franchise a new direction.

Gruden resigned in October after a report from Ken Belson and Katherine Rosman of the New York Times detailed his use of racist, anti-gay and misogynistic language in emails over a seven-year period that ended in 2018.

The Raiders were able to make the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016. They lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, 26-19, in the AFC Wild Card Round.

McDaniels is entering his second stint as an NFL head coach. He went 11-17 in two seasons with the Denver Broncos from 2009-10. The 46-year-old spent the past 10 seasons as the offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots.