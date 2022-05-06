Baker Mayfield Trade Rumors: Browns Know Teams Aren't Eager to Pay Any of QB's Salary

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns reportedly may hold on to Baker Mayfield for a while to see whether any quarterback situations change around the NFL before training camp.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday on SportsCenter that interested teams haven't shown a willingness to pay the QB's $18.9 million salary for the 2022 season:

"I'm hearing the Browns are prepared to hold on to him for a little bit. I checked with a source who said, 'What's the rush here?' Browns don't have minicamp until around mid-June, mandatory minicamp where Baker would have to show up, or he could get fined and jeopardize some of that $18.8 million, but right now he doesn't need to be there. Nothing happened around draft time; they couldn't get a deal done with the Panthers, and no other teams are eager to help the Browns right now. Because they gave all of that money to Deshaun Watson, now they're sitting on $19 million guaranteed to Baker Mayfield. Teams just aren't eager to pay really any of that and the Browns know that, so they're sort of holding on to him hoping that maybe a quarterback situation around the league changes, maybe there's an injury or somebody gets desperate."

