Antonio Brown Tells Colin Kaepernick 'F--k Outta Here', Says Ex-49er Is 'Trash' at QB

Longtime NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown called Colin Kaepernick a "trash" quarterback on Thursday and questioned his charitable impact.

Brown made the comments during an appearance on the Cigar Talk podcast (via TMZ Sports). He said people don't care about Kaepernick's struggle to make an NFL comeback because he accepted a settlement offer to end his collusion case against the league.

"He took a deal," Brown said. "We don't feel sorry for you. You took the deal. F--k outta here."

The seven-time Pro Bowler, who was last seen in the NFL tearing off his pads and storming off the field during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 17 game, explained he doesn't believe Kaepernick wants to play anymore.

"All that is cap," Brown said. "We ain't respecting that, bro. You took the money, the commercials. We don't see you outside. We don't see him in the hood. He don't do nothing. Like, we cool. But, nah, we ain't even stan Kaepernick."

He concluded by asking for evidence of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback's charitable success.

"He built a foundation," Brown said. "What it do, though? I'm being real. What superhero he enforce? Who he put on? Who he help?"

Kaepernick launched the Know Your Rights Camp in 2016. The foundation lists its mission statement as advancing the "liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders."

Its website says over 1,400 people have been helped across eight cities through its camps.

Notable donations from the foundation include $1 million for bail funds in collaboration with the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation and $1.75 million for partnerships, including those focused on COVID-19 relief and legal defense amid Black Lives Matter protests.

Meanwhile, Kaepernick has been steadfast in stating his desire for another NFL opportunity, saying last month on the I Am Athlete podcast (via ESPN) he'd even accept a backup role to get on a roster.

"I know I have to find my way back in," he said. "So, yeah, if I have to come in as a backup, that fine. But that's not where I'm staying. And when I prove that I'm a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door."

Kaepernick last played in the NFL during the 2016 season, which is when he started the movement of taking a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

His six-year tenure with the Niners was highlighted by an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII at the end of the 2012 campaign.