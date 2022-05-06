Video of Cowboys' Jerry Jones Car Crash and Aftermath Released by TMZ

AP Photo/Corey Sipkin, File

Video obtained by TMZ Sports on Friday shows Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with a slight limp after being involved in a car crash Wednesday.

Jones' vehicle struck another car, which appeared to make a late decision to turn left, but the Cowboys owner was able to get out and check on the other people involved.

His son, Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, said his father was checked out at a local medical facility and released, per TMZ.

The Dallas Police Department didn't release further information about the crash and couldn't confirm whether Jones was involved because of department policies, but a source told Michael Gehlken and Catherine Marfin of the Dallas Morning News the longtime Cowboys owner would be "fine."

"He is all good," Stephen Jones later said.

So far, there's been no word of any charges related to the crash.

Earlier in the offseason, Alexandra Davis, a 25-year-old Texas woman, filed a lawsuit against Jones, alleging he's her biological father.

Davis dropped the lawsuit in April but pushed forward with her desire for DNA testing to confirm her claims, according to the Associated Press.

Jones' attorneys wrote in court filings that Davis has made "several attempts to extort money" from him.

The 79-year-old Los Angeles native has owned the Cowboys since 1989.

Jones, who also serves as Dallas' general manager, and the rest of the team's front office just completed the 2022 NFL draft last weekend.