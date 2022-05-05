CJ Gardner-Johnson Responds to Ryan Tannehill: I Hope Malik Willis Takes Your Job

James Gilbert/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson is interested in the Tennessee Titans' quarterback race.

Gardner-Johnson replied to a clip of Titans starter Ryan Tannehill saying it's not his job to mentor Malik Willis and said he hopes the incoming rookie takes the incumbent's job:

While Willis has plenty of upside and could be the starter for the Titans in the near future given the 2023 out on Tannehill's contract, it would take quite the showing during training camp and preseason to become the immediate starter.

After all, the Titans were the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season and figure to be among the contenders once again in 2022.

As for Gardner-Johnson, he certainly has a reputation for trash talk and instigating. Whether it is getting in fights with his own teammate at practice or drawing punches from wide receivers on multiple occasions, he knows how to draw attention.

He now apparently has a rooting interest in the quarterback depth chart of another team as well.