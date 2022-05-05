X

    Sergio Garcia Overheard Saying 'I Can't Wait to Leave This Tour' on PGA Broadcast

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 6, 2022

    Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

    Sergio Garcia has been among the rumored golfers set to leave the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, and a moment during Thursday's Wells Fargo Championship lent credence to the reports. 

    Per Joel Beall of GolfDigest.com, Garcia had a dispute with the rules official and was heard saying to him, "I can’t wait to leave this tour."

    Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ

    "I can't wait to leave this tour.... Just a couple of more weeks until I don't have to deal with you anymore." <br><br>Sergio Garcia was frustrated after losing his ball<a href="https://t.co/G0IkRLHyTA">pic.twitter.com/G0IkRLHyTA</a>

    He wasn't done there, adding "Can’t wait to get out of here," and "Just a couple more weeks until I don’t have to deal with [the rules official] anymore."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis. 

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R apphomepage and social feeds—including TwitterInstagramFacebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.