Sergio Garcia Overheard Saying 'I Can't Wait to Leave This Tour' on PGA Broadcast

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Sergio Garcia has been among the rumored golfers set to leave the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, and a moment during Thursday's Wells Fargo Championship lent credence to the reports.

Per Joel Beall of GolfDigest.com, Garcia had a dispute with the rules official and was heard saying to him, "I can’t wait to leave this tour."

He wasn't done there, adding "Can’t wait to get out of here," and "Just a couple more weeks until I don’t have to deal with [the rules official] anymore."

