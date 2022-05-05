NFL's Cam Newton Addresses Hecklers Who 'Say Something Demonizing' About Players

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Free-agent NFL quarterback Cam Newton went on his YouTube channel and spoke about hecklers, dealing with criticism as a professional athlete and where fan behavior crosses the line.

"What I'm not cool with is when a fan takes it a little too far. What's too far, you may ask? When you say something demonizing or disrespectful that you won't normally say to that person in public when you're at the grocery store, when you're at the coffee shop, when you're at a restaurant, when you're at these places, where we are normal then, and there should be the level of understanding of normalcy when you're at these games."

Newton has been in the national spotlight for nearly 12 years after leading Auburn to a national championship in 2010. He won the Heisman Trophy that year and soon became the No. 1 overall draft pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2011.

Newton's enjoyed a decorated career that includes the 2015 NFL MVP, four playoff appearances and three Pro Bowls.

He certainly hasn't been immune to poor fan behavior along the way, most notably when he was heckled at his own camp last year.

An Alabama fan also notably criticized Newton at the 2015 Iron Bowl, saying, "Cam, $180K?" in reference to pay-for-play allegations when he was with the Tigers. Newton did not take kindly to the remarks and confronted the heckler.

Criticism comes with the territory of being a professional athlete, but fans sometimes do take things too far, and some surrounding Newton have been no exception.