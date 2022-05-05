Tyreek Hill Challenges DK Metcalf to Race, Says $50K Prize Can Go to Charity

Mark Brown/Getty Images

DK Metcalf believes he could beat Tyreek Hill in a one-on-one race.

Hill wants Metcalf to put his money where his mouth is.

The Miami Dolphins receiver responded to Metcalf on Twitter, offering to put up $50,000 on the line for charity in a potential race.

Metcalf might want to wait until he signs his new contract to put that money on the line. Hill's likely feeling a little financially frisky after inking a $120 million contract with the Dolphins; Metcalf is yet to sign a long-term extension with the Seahawks.

Metcalf also noted he may want to hold off until he's fully healthy.

As for who would win the race, Hill would be a favorite—just not by as much as you'd think. Metcalf ran a 4.33-second time at the 40-yard dash at the 2019 combine. That's only 0.04 seconds slower than the 4.29-second time Hill posted at his 2016 pro day.

While Hill has posted two of the three fastest in-game speeds tracked by NFL NextGen stats, both of those came during his rookie season. Metcalf has the slight advantage of being four years Hill's junior.

So, essentially, it's time to pony up the bucks and make this thing happen. For all our sakes.