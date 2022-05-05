NFL Rumors: Former Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy Meeting with Chargers in Free Agency

Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Free-agent linebacker Kyle Van Noy is reportedly meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

"If all goes well, there is a good chance he signs," Rapoport added.

Van Noy appeared in 16 games for the New England Patriots last season before being released in March in a move that cleared about $5 million in cap space, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com. The 31-year-old finished the year with 66 tackles and five sacks while tying for second on the team with 10 passes defended.

He also returned an interception for a touchdown, his fourth career score.

The former BYU star has spent eight years in the NFL with the Patriots, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins, with the majority of his success coming in New England. He helped the Patriots win the Super Bowl after the 2016 and 2018 seasons, and he was a key part of the 2019 defense that led the NFL in both yards and points allowed.

The experience could be valuable for the Chargers after the team fell short of the playoffs in 2021 with a 9-8 record. The organization has just one playoff appearance in the last eight seasons and none in the last three.

There are still high expectations in Los Angeles after an aggressive offseason that included additions of Khalil Mack, J.C. Jackson and Sebastian Joseph-Day on the defense. It should greatly improve a unit that ranked 29th in points allowed last year.

Adding another versatile weapon in Van Noy could make the defense even more dangerous, especially with Joey Bosa and Derwin James already starring on that side of the ball.