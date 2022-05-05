Malik Willis Learned Minutes Before Steelers Pick That Kenny Pickett Was Their QB

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

As the No. 20 pick in the 2022 NFL draft approached, Malik Willis felt like landing in Pittsburgh was a possibility.

Instead, Willis was informed just minutes before the Steelers pick that they preferred Pitt's Kenny Pickett.

“Obviously, Pittsburgh was the tough one. That was the one Malik felt good about, with the conversations Malik had with the Pittsburgh higher-ups and decision-makers during the process and his visit,” Sean McEvoy, Willis' quarterback coach, told Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

“So there was a moment there to let Malik know this is what’s about to happen so there’s no shock when they call a different name than yours. That was the toughest moment of Thursday night. Because then, it’s like, what’s next? There weren’t a lot of teams at the end of (the first round) that were looking at a QB. Obviously, the possibility is there of a team trading up to the back of the first round to get the fifth-year option. But the idea is kind of slipping away of being a first-round pick as those last few picks dwindled away.”

The Steelers were the only team to take a quarterback in the first two rounds of the draft, with Willis sliding all the way to the Tennessee Titans at No. 86.

